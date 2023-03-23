ADVERTISEMENT
Blue Aiva explains why she loves to show her body

Babatunde Lawal

On the show, she had a reputation of showing off her body.

Blue-Aiva [DSTV]
The reality TV star claims she enjoys exposing her body to inspire young people to feel confident in their own skin.

On the BBTitans show, Blue Aiva was often found showcasing her body, but on one particular occasion, she was caught on video going topless in front of other male housemates. The South African housemate removed her top, briefly baring her chest, and then put on a black singlet.

She shared her perspective during a virtual interview with journalists on Tuesday.

“I love to show my body, I embrace my body and I respect myself a lot. I show my body because I just want the young people to know that they can be comfortable in their own skin. I am not scared of showing my body because I know my body is banging,” she said.

Blue Aiva, Nana, and Miracle Op were the three housemates who were evicted live on Sunday because they received the fewest votes out of the eight nominees.

