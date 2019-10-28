The winner of the recently concluded season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke is now a proud landlord as she was gifted a property by Victoria Crest Homes.

Apparently thrilled by the house gift, Mercy took to her Instagram stories where she shared videos from the special event where she received the house gift.

On hand to receive the house gift with her was housemate turned lover, Ike.

Mercy was the winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija where she emerged victorious after 99 days in the house. She went home with N60M worth of prizes.

Since the end of the show, some of the housemates have also been lucky to get gifts from well-meaning Nigerians.

BBNaija's Cindy gets a car gift [Photos]

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 20, 2019, where she shared photos of the new car gift. She went on to caption it with a quote about the friend who gave her the car gift.

Cindy, Frodd, and Omashola all got cash gifts from music star MC Galaxy on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The music star took to his Instagram page where he revealed how he had invited some of the reality TV stars and only a few turned up. [Instagram/CindyOkafor]

"And she said: florichceo: You deserve the best and you shall have it, just keep being you. me: 😮😮😍😍🤗🤗😭😭🥳🥳 CAPITAL LETTER "THANK YOU" ☺️☺️☺️☺️," she wrote. Cindy has been showered with gifts from different well-meaning Nigerians.

Recall that music star, MC Galaxy gave her N1M a few weeks ago.