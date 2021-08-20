Former BBNaija housemate, Neo Akpofure gave his girlfriend, Vee, the cutest and most romantic birthday dinner we've seen in a long time.
BBNaija's Neo treats bae Vee on her birthday to a boat cruise dinner
Vee turned 25 on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Recommended articles
Vee who turned 25 on Thursday, August 19, 2021, was treated to a boat cruise dinner by her reality TV star boyfriend.
The couple with some of their close friends went on the cruise and had a swell time.
Among those who partied with the couple were some other former housemates like Ozo, Eric and Lucy.
Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show
It didn't take long before they became an item inside the house.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng