RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Neo treats bae Vee on her birthday to a boat cruise dinner

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Vee turned 25 on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

BBNaija's Neo Akpofure and Vee [Instagram/VeeIye]

Former BBNaija housemate, Neo Akpofure gave his girlfriend, Vee, the cutest and most romantic birthday dinner we've seen in a long time.

Recommended articles

Vee who turned 25 on Thursday, August 19, 2021, was treated to a boat cruise dinner by her reality TV star boyfriend.

The couple with some of their close friends went on the cruise and had a swell time.

www.instagram.com

Among those who partied with the couple were some other former housemates like Ozo, Eric and Lucy.

Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show

It didn't take long before they became an item inside the house.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Neo treats bae Vee on her birthday to a boat cruise dinner

Olu of Warri designate Tsola Emiko spoils himself with Rolls Royce and Bentley ahead of coronation

How COVID-19 has changed our perception of entertainment

Anita Okoye asks court to dissolve marriage with singer Paul Okoye

Dream Empire Music unveils 3 new artistes, Majeeed, Verchi, Lisa Viola with a single titled 'OGAJU'

Starz debuts trailer for 50 Cent's produced 'Black Mafia Family'

BBNaija 2021: Jackie B says she's cut all ties with Michael

Model Amber Rose accuses boyfriend of cheating with at least 12 women

Amazon hires M-Net's Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu as principal head of content acquisition in Africa