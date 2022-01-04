'Mind your f**king business' - BBNaija's Vee reacts to rumoured breakup with Neo

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Live on Monday, January 3, 2022, where she blasted her nosy followers on social media.

"Mind your fucking business. When I got home were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now," she said.

"So my advice is to mind your fucking business. If everybody minds their fucking business, everybody will be living smoothly. Now here you are disturbing yourself in my DMs.''

''You shippers you are in my DMs, my Twitter, my Snapchat, asking me the same question that you are never going to get an answer to.''

Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show

It didn't take long before they became an item inside the house.

Pulse Nigeria

After the show, they were always spotted together at events.

During Vee's birthday in 2021, the Warri-born reality TV star went all the way as he took her and some friends on a boat cruise.