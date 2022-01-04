RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Mind your f**king business' - BBNaija's Vee reacts to rumoured breakup with Neo

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Neo and Vee became an item during the fifth season of Big Brother Naija.

BBNaija's Neo Akpofure and Vee [Instagram/VeeIye]
BBNaija's Neo Akpofure and Vee [Instagram/VeeIye]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Vee has advised fans who want to know the status of her relationship with boyfriend, Neo Akpofure, to back off.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Live on Monday, January 3, 2022, where she blasted her nosy followers on social media.

"Mind your fucking business. When I got home were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now," she said.

www.instagram.com

"So my advice is to mind your fucking business. If everybody minds their fucking business, everybody will be living smoothly. Now here you are disturbing yourself in my DMs.''

''You shippers you are in my DMs, my Twitter, my Snapchat, asking me the same question that you are never going to get an answer to.''

Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show

It didn't take long before they became an item inside the house.

Vee and Neo [Instagram/@veeiye]
Vee and Neo [Instagram/@veeiye] Pulse Nigeria

After the show, they were always spotted together at events.

During Vee's birthday in 2021, the Warri-born reality TV star went all the way as he took her and some friends on a boat cruise.

Neo has remained silent about their rumoured split.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tristan Thompson admits to fathering Maralee Nichols’ baby, apologises to Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson admits to fathering Maralee Nichols’ baby, apologises to Khloé Kardashian

'Mind your f**king business' - BBNaija's Vee reacts to rumoured breakup with Neo

'Mind your f**king business' - BBNaija's Vee reacts to rumoured breakup with Neo

Criticizing nollywood is harsh but necessary

Criticizing nollywood is harsh but necessary

Police debunk reports of attempted kidnap of singer, Teni in Rivers State

Police debunk reports of attempted kidnap of singer, Teni in Rivers State

Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot

Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Teebillz welcomes son with partner

Teebillz welcomes son with partner

BBNaija's Tobi welcomes baby with wife

BBNaija's Tobi welcomes baby with wife

African Girl Magic: Debut visual project from the Sagacity Studios

African Girl Magic: Debut visual project from the Sagacity Studios

Trending

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu weds Nicolette Ndigwe

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu and wife Nicolette Ndigwe [Instagram/IfeanyiKalu]

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Shatta Wale and Rema

Watch: Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy during Lagos concert

Watch: Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy during Lagos concert