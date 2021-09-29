RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Uriel Oputa writes about being pressured to get married

The reality TV star laughs off the notion that a woman's achievement must be tied to marriage.

Reality TV star Uriel Oputa

Uriel Oputa a former housemate of the Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has revealed how she's being pressured to get married.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, where she lamented that no matter what a woman does or achieves, it is seen as nothing until she's married.

"It's so sad that no matter what women achieve in this life it is not until you are married. I post a food video which is helping thousands of people and you comment go and marry," she wrote.

The reality TV star laughs off the notion that a woman's achievement must be tied to marriage.

"What if I don't want to marry? Does that make me a witch? I don't wake up every day and say Holy ghost that husband. My prayer is 'Father Lord bring to me the man I need not want' Bring to me a man who will not mess up my positive aura."

"I'm very careful with who I allow into my life. Because they could be the beginning of your downfall. I find hope and solace in faith and a damn good body. Abeg."

Reality TV star Uriel Oputa

Born on January 24, 1988, in England, Uriel Ngozi Oputa is a Nigerian actress, music artist and reality TV star.

She was one of the contestants for the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition.

