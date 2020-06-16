The drama from the last season of Big Brother Naija continues to rare its ugly head as Thelma shades Tacha on Twitter.

Thelma took to her Twitter page on Monday, June 15, 2020, where she showed off a photo of a cheque for N2.7M from her business.

"If your transfer limit is less than 2m in a day Face with rolling eyes..don’t troll me next time, we are not mates... I come in peace Victory hand," she captioned the photo.

It didn't end there as she went on to troll Tacha over a tweet she had earlier shared on her Twitter page.

"They came 2 my dm asking why I don't shout "audio" SOLD-OUT on my IG business page @lathelma_ The thing is, as a true 9ja woman who knows her way in business, I worry more about RE-STOCKING my inventories than shouting SOLDOUT. I am not a one-timer..and I show you receipt too," she tweeted.

Thelma's tweet may be connected to Tacha's recent post on Twitter where she bragged about selling all her power banks in 2 hours.