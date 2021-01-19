Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha has advised women not be a liability to any man as they have become smarter with their choices.

The reality TV star made her observations known during a Live chat with her followers on Instagram.

"Guys are actually getting really smart..yes they are getting smart by the day. Even if he has money, he wants to be with a lady that can at least afford a sanitary pad," she said.

"So you know what? Men are not coming into 2021 with the energy that I am the man and I have to do all of the providing. Lemme tell you, guys are getting smarter now."

"You remember them days when they will say 'this girl her eyes don tear.' These days men eyes are 'tearing' in this 2021 and they are not playing."

She went to advise ladies who solely depend on men for their needs and complain when not getting those material things to buckle up.

"So if you are a broke ass lady, I shouldn't even see you in the blogs complaining about how guys are because you have a problem you need to fix as well. You don't need to be any freaking liability to any man come 2021," she concluded.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

She can be described as one of the most popular reality TV stars to come from Big Brother Naija.