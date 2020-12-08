Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Natacha Akide also known as Tacha has advised people to stop pushing the narrative that women need marriage more than men.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 7, 2020.

"Stop pushing the narrative that women need this marriage thing more. It's not a big deal," she wrote.

Tacha says the idea of getting married or not is not a big deal. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

"And I hate the fact we've been brainwashed over time. Marriage isn't/shouldn't be a priority, It is not a do/die affair! There's so much more to this life than 2 rings and 2 adults. I beg you! If it isn't working, leave."

Tacha asked people to "stop attaching too much importance" to marriage [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.