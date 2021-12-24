BBNaija's Tacha fans gift her with N10M and billboard for her 26th birthday

While presenting the gifts to the reality TV star, a representative of the fans said the good gesture was geared towards celebrating a special person.

She was then presented with the N10M, billboard and other gifts to mark the special day.

The reality TV star is no newcomer to luxury gifts from her fans.

During her 25th birthday in 2020, she was gifted with a N6M cheque, a bus, and dispatch bikes by her fans popularly known as the Titans.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.