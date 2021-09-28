BBNaija's Tacha confirms she has finally gone under the knife

The former Big Brother Naija housemate made this known while answering questions from her fans.

"Did Tacha finally do her body?" a Twitter user asked.

Pulse Nigeria

And Tacha responded simply: "Yes."

Tacha joins the list of celebrities who have gone under the knife.

It would be recalled that in 2017, movie star, Tonto Dikeh surprised many when a video of her going under the knife for cosmetic surgery was released.

The famous video was shared on Linda Ikeji's TV as part of her now aborted reality TV show.

