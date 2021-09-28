RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tacha confirms she has finally gone under the knife

Tacha joins the list of celebrities who have had cosmetic surgery.

Nigerian reality TV star Tacha has confirmed that she has gone under the knife.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate made this known while answering questions from her fans.

"Did Tacha finally do her body?" a Twitter user asked.

And Tacha responded simply: "Yes."

It would be recalled that in 2017, movie star, Tonto Dikeh surprised many when a video of her going under the knife for cosmetic surgery was released.

The famous video was shared on Linda Ikeji's TV as part of her now aborted reality TV show.

Part of the scenes in the promo clip saw Tonto Dikeh submit herself to a cosmetic surgery expected to enhance her confidence when it concerns her physical appearance.
While a lot of people were still speculating about the surgery, Dikeh when on to thank the surgeons who carried out the operation.

Other celebrities who have had cosmetic surgery include Toke Makinwa, BBNaija's Khloe and recently, reality TV star, Nina.

