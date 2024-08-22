ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She asserts that the house would have been on fire if she had stayed.

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]
Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]

Recommended articles

Speaking during a post-eviction interview with Pulse Nigeria, Ruthie opened up about her altercations with fellow housemates, twin duo Wanni X Handi, which led to a rocky relationship between them.

Ruthie stated that the twins were lucky that she and her partner DJ Flo got evicted, adding that she had forewarned Big Brother, aka Biggie, beforehand.

She said, “Wanni and Handi are lucky. I told Biggie that if I survived last Sunday’s eviction, he should keep seven ninjas on the right and seven ninjas to the left because his house would be on fire."

ADVERTISEMENT

She also emphasised that if she were to go back into the house, she would do a few things differently.

“I would go back to the house and be my real self. I compromised a lot because of my partner. If I went to the house alone, I’m sure the internet would have been buzzing every two weeks. I react to bullshit 0.01 second,” she said.

Recall that the twins and Ruthie had an argument in the house, where Ruthie accused the pair of incest and prostitution.

Later, on eviction night, Biggie stunned the housemates and the viewers by announcing that two pairs were going to be evicted instead of one. As soon as team Floruish was named, Wanni and Handi began to jubilate and hurl slurs at them in what some social media users deemed a 'provocative' manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fuck off and watch me from home, get out, bitch," the twins (Wanni and Handi) said as they trailed Ruthie and DJ Flo out of the house.

See the full Outsyd by Pulse interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

If anything happens to me, hold Davido responsible - Dammy Krane

If anything happens to me, hold Davido responsible - Dammy Krane

Top Nigerian, Ghanaian filmmakers partner for Lagos-based Christmas film

Top Nigerian, Ghanaian filmmakers partner for Lagos-based Christmas film

Guchi is keeping summer going with a new song titled, 'No Touching'

Guchi is keeping summer going with a new song titled, 'No Touching'

Wanni X Handi's reaction to me and Ruthie's eviction was classless - DJ Flo

Wanni X Handi's reaction to me and Ruthie's eviction was classless - DJ Flo

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

'Tokunbo' premieres as Gideon Okeke leads in Ramsey Nouah’s new thriller

'Tokunbo' premieres as Gideon Okeke leads in Ramsey Nouah’s new thriller

BBNaija's Kassia gives husband cold shoulder after argument in the house

BBNaija's Kassia gives husband cold shoulder after argument in the house

See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie would no longer eat bread cheese, milk, refined sugar, rice and other foods [Instagram/Inidimiokojie]

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Chike recently went viral for sending a Twitter troll ₦1 million to shut him up [Instagram/officialchike]

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Paul Okoye and his 24 year-old-wife Ifeoma [Ivy_Zenny]

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls