BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

Speaking during a post-eviction interview with Pulse Nigeria, Ruthie opened up about her altercations with fellow housemates, twin duo Wanni X Handi, which led to a rocky relationship between them.

Ruthie stated that the twins were lucky that she and her partner DJ Flo got evicted, adding that she had forewarned Big Brother, aka Biggie, beforehand.

She said, “Wanni and Handi are lucky. I told Biggie that if I survived last Sunday’s eviction, he should keep seven ninjas on the right and seven ninjas to the left because his house would be on fire."

She also emphasised that if she were to go back into the house, she would do a few things differently.

“I would go back to the house and be my real self. I compromised a lot because of my partner. If I went to the house alone, I’m sure the internet would have been buzzing every two weeks. I react to bullshit 0.01 second,” she said.

Recall that the twins and Ruthie had an argument in the house, where Ruthie accused the pair of incest and prostitution.

Later, on eviction night, Biggie stunned the housemates and the viewers by announcing that two pairs were going to be evicted instead of one. As soon as team Floruish was named, Wanni and Handi began to jubilate and hurl slurs at them in what some social media users deemed a 'provocative' manner.

"Fuck off and watch me from home, get out, bitch," the twins (Wanni and Handi) said as they trailed Ruthie and DJ Flo out of the house.