Wanni X Handi's reaction to me and Ruthie's eviction was classless - DJ Flo

Speaking during a recent interview on The Morning Show, hosted by Osi, the pair were asked for their thoughts on Wanni X Handi's reaction to their eviction on Sunday, August 17, 2024.

DJ Flo responded, "I felt like it was very classless and razz and I wasn't going to respond to that. We had to leave gracefully and that's all that mattered."

Osi then informed DJ Flo about the perception of some people that being paired with Ruthie dampened her chances of winning or her longevity in the game. In response, she stressed that the narrative was flawed because neither of them ruined the other's chances.

She said, "I don't think that happened. I know that some people are trying to run a narrative but I feel like everything that happened happened for a reason. If Ruthie was anything, she was her authentic self."

"In fact, I feel like from the beginning she was considerate of my feelings, but she's a very blunt person sometimes and she needs to respond to some people. However, that day, it was needed so I don't think she ruined anything or we ruined anything for each other," she added.

Recall that on eviction night, Biggie stunned the housemates and the viewers by announcing that two pairs were going to be evicted instead of one. As soon as team Floruish was named, Wanni and Handi began to jubilate and hurl slurs at them in what some social media users deemed a 'provocative' manner.

"Fuck off and watch me from home, get out, bitch," the twins (Wanni and Handi) said as they trailed Ruthie and DJ Flo out of the house.

