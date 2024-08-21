ADVERTISEMENT
No one could stand up to the twins so I did - Rhuthee of ‘BBNaija’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Ruthee is one of the housemates evicted on Sunday, August 18, 2024

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) are duos on BBNaija season 9 [BBN]
In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, she disclosed that the house was filled with fake people, emphasising that the twins were major instigators of the conflicts they had. Ruthee also maintained that most of what she said during the fight was true.

“Yes, 70% of what I said during the arguments was true.”

The twin pair and Rhuthee were notorious for heated conflicts in the house. This was evident in WannixHandi’s unusual farewell message. Rhuthee said she had expected it and wouldn’t put anything past them.

“I was expecting it. I mean what do you expect from classless people?”

She also said that contrary to what people may think, she indeed considered her partner and how her reactions might affect her stay in the house.

“Yes, I did consider her. That's what I did from the beginning of the show. I was very considerate. If you tell me something, I react the way I perceive it in the moment. I know my partner is very cool and very calm. Sometimes she’ll say to me, ‘You have to be cool cos people will know you and use it against you.’ But for her I would have done more,” she said.

Speaking about nominations, Rhuthee revealed why she nominated the Chekas pair in the past week, maintaining that she’s authentic and doesn’t play games.

“I picked Chekas because I was irritated by them. One thing Chizoba did was, that anytime you wanted to have a conversation with her, she looked around for cameras.

She added that she felt awkward when certain people came up to hug her especially because she’s aware that they nominated her.

“Like why are you hugging me? If I nominate you I won’t stand up to hug you, I will stand on business,” she said.

On her relationship with Mayor Frosh of the Streeze pair. She referred to him as a ”friend” with whom she has an understanding. Considering that Frosh seemed to like other girls in the house, Rhuthee said she had no issues with it and could still be involved with him if he wanted to.

“If you still want to go for Nelly that’s cool. I told him that if there’s somebody you like in the house, you could steal some kisses. I could still have him while he has Nelly, not a problem for me,” she said.

She emphasised that if she were to go back into the house, she’d do a few things differently.

“I would go back to the house and be my real self. I compromised a lot because of my partner. If I went to the house alone, I’m sure the internet would have been buzzing every two weeks. I react to bullshit 0.01 second,” she said.

She concluded that she’s “Ruthing” for the Zinwe pair and the DoubleKay pair as potential winners of the show.

