RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Omashola shares 1st photo of his son

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Omashola and his fiancee welcomed their first child together in January.

Reality TV star Omashola and his son Eyitemi [Instagram/LifOfEyitemi]
Reality TV star Omashola and his son Eyitemi [Instagram/LifOfEyitemi]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola has for the first time shared a photo of his newborn son.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 11, 2022, where he shared the photo and captioned it with a cute note.

"Watching my boy being birthed was a life-changing experience for me, I am godfather to so many kids and I’ve raised quite the number, but having one that I can call my own is a completely different kind of feeling. Little man will be exactly 31 days today. My son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh," he wrote.

Omashola and his fiancee welcomed their first child together in January.

The reality TV star only recently announced that they were expecting a baby.

Omashola proposed to his girlfriend on the eve of 2022 underwater.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola and his fiancee [Instagram/Sholzy23]
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola and his fiancee [Instagram/Sholzy23] Pulse Nigeria

According to him, the biggest highlight of 2021 for him was the proposal.

He later recounted how they met at an ATM gallery and knew they were meant for each other.

Omashola was one of the housemates from the fourth season of the reality TV show.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Omashola shares 1st photo of his son

BBNaija's Omashola shares 1st photo of his son

Meet Ife, the video d*pe dealer

Meet Ife, the video d*pe dealer

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano (Remix)' amasses 4.7m video creates, 9.5bn views on TikTok

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano (Remix)' amasses 4.7m video creates, 9.5bn views on TikTok

American rapper Eve welcomes 1st child at 43

American rapper Eve welcomes 1st child at 43

Kim Kardashian reveals what really led to her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals what really led to her divorce from Kanye West

Basketmouth hosts listening party for 'Horoscopes'

Basketmouth hosts listening party for 'Horoscopes'

Olamide threatens to release Fireboy's new album

Olamide threatens to release Fireboy's new album

Fireboy to feature Blxst and 21 Savage to another 'Peru (Remix)'

Fireboy to feature Blxst and 21 Savage to another 'Peru (Remix)'

Fireboy DML receives plaque from Audiomack for hitting over 350 million streams

Fireboy DML receives plaque from Audiomack for hitting over 350 million streams

Trending

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Here is the reason Shatta Wale 'attacked' Jackie Appiah in viral video

Jackie Appiah and Shatta Wale

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

Queen Naomi Silekunola [Instagram/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwus]

Nelly sends apology to lady who gave him bl*wjob in leaked s*x tape

Nelly