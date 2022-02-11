BBNaija's Omashola shares 1st photo of his son

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 11, 2022, where he shared the photo and captioned it with a cute note.

"Watching my boy being birthed was a life-changing experience for me, I am godfather to so many kids and I’ve raised quite the number, but having one that I can call my own is a completely different kind of feeling. Little man will be exactly 31 days today. My son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh," he wrote.

Omashola and his fiancee welcomed their first child together in January.

The reality TV star only recently announced that they were expecting a baby.

Omashola proposed to his girlfriend on the eve of 2022 underwater.

Pulse Nigeria

According to him, the biggest highlight of 2021 for him was the proposal.

He later recounted how they met at an ATM gallery and knew they were meant for each other.