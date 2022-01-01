RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Omashola proposes to girlfriend underwater

Omashola is about to kiss bachelorhood goodbye.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola has proposed to his girlfriend.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Friday, December 31st, 2021, where he shared the proposal video.

According to him, the biggest highlight of 2021 for him was the proposal.

"2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history. Please don’t ask me what happened. Happy New Year. 🎉🎊🍾," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to Omashola from all of us at Pulse.

Omashola was one of the housemates from the fourth season of the reality TV show.

