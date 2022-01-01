BBNaija's Omashola proposes to girlfriend underwater

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Friday, December 31st, 2021, where he shared the proposal video.

According to him, the biggest highlight of 2021 for him was the proposal.

"2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history. Please don’t ask me what happened. Happy New Year. 🎉🎊🍾," he captioned the video.

