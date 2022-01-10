Former Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola has revealed where he met his soon-to-be wife.
'The moment I saw you at the ATM, I knew you were my wife' - BBNaija's Omashola writes fiancee
Omashola proposed to his girlfriend in 2021.
The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Monday, January 10, 2022, where he shared loved up photos of himself and his fiancee.
"From the very first day I saw you at the ATM I new you were the one and I told you right there that I will marry you and you will be the Mother of my kids," he wrote.
"You are my biggest prayer and I thank God for your love and support. Till the wheels fall off 💝❤️❤️ Warri boy don fall in love o ❤️"
Omashola proposed to his girlfriend on the eve of 2022 underwater.
According to him, the biggest highlight of 2021 for him was the proposal.
Omashola was one of the housemates from the fourth season of the reality TV show.
