BBNaija's Nina releases 1st photo after undergoing butt enlargement

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nina has released a photo after going under the knife.
The reality TV star teases fans with a photo after going under the knife.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where she shared the photo.
"1 month post-op ❤️," she captioned the photo.
She also shared the Instagram handle of the plastic surgeon based in Miami who carried out the procedure.
The mother of one had her butt enlarged in cosmetic surgery back in June.
Nina joins the growing list of female celebrities who have gone under the knife.
Other celebrities who have had plastic surgeries include Toke Makinwa, BBNaija's Khloe and Tonto Dikeh.
