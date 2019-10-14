BBNaija’s first runner up, Mike Olayemi Edwards has visited the Chairman of the Lagos State arm of the National Union of Road and Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo in his Lagos home.

Mike’s visit to MC Oluomo is coming exactly a week after he emerged the 1st runner up of the reality TV show, BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem.

ALSO READ: Mike wins N2m as BBNaija arena games champion

On his visit, Mike was joined by his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton and his management team.

During his visit, Mike couldn’t help singing Teni’s hit single, ‘Case’ and MC Oluomo joined him in singing the song.

The union leader said Mike and his wife’s visit was more than a surprise to him but promised to assist and support all his endeavours.

“Mike Edward BBNaija 2019 Runners up and team in my home. Your surprise visitation to my house made my day even more amazing! Thanks for coming in at such short notice,” MC Oluomo said.

An elated Mike couldn’t help but thank MC Oluomo for his support all through his stay in the BBNaija house.

A few weeks before the end of BBNaija 2019, Mike’s wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton visited MC Oluomo to seek support for the athlete, who was aiming to win the fourth edition of the BBNaija.

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Mercy Eke won the Season 4 of BBNaija tagged Pepper Dem. She emerged the winner and the first female to achieve the feat since it began in 2006.