BBNaija's Liquorose and Emmanuel's relationship reportedly crashes

The reality TV stars first began to give hints about a possible split after Emmanuel was conspicuously absent when friends and fans gifted Liquorose several gifts on her 27th birthday.

The fans of the reality TV star popularly known as EmmaRose shippers stormed the residence of Liquorose earlier in April with many gifts including a car and other gifts.

Emmanuel who had always been by the side of his girlfriend was absent.

He finally hit the nail on the head after he was a no-show at Liquorose's birthday party.

He also didn't give a shoutout to her on his social media pages.

The party was attended by some former housemates from the reality TV show.

Things took a different turn for the worse on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after EmmaRose shippers released a screenshot of their resolve since the ship had sunk.

In the message that has since gone viral, the fans raised millions of naira for the former couple but have been to present it to them because of the sad turn of events.

"Unfortunately due to back and forth going on for weeks now. As much as we respect our faves, we also respect every single person that sacrificed out of love to make this a success," part of the statement read.

According to the shippers, since the reality TV stars have gone their separate ways, the money realised will be divided into two.

The shippers raised the sum of N19.7M.

Liquorose and Emmanuel met during the sixth season of the reality TV show.

Their relationship was perceived as beautiful and intense by their loyal fans.

In an interview with Toke Makinwa after the show, Emmanuel revealed that he was in love with Liquorose.