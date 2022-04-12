RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Liquorose and Emmanuel's relationship reportedly crashes

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Emmanuel was a no-show at Liquorose's 27th birthday party.

Reality TV stars Liquorose and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohJr]
Reality TV stars Liquorose and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohJr]

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Liquorose and Emmanuel may have called it quits.

Recommended articles

The reality TV stars first began to give hints about a possible split after Emmanuel was conspicuously absent when friends and fans gifted Liquorose several gifts on her 27th birthday.

The fans of the reality TV star popularly known as EmmaRose shippers stormed the residence of Liquorose earlier in April with many gifts including a car and other gifts.

Emmanuel who had always been by the side of his girlfriend was absent.

He finally hit the nail on the head after he was a no-show at Liquorose's birthday party.

He also didn't give a shoutout to her on his social media pages.

The party was attended by some former housemates from the reality TV show.

Things took a different turn for the worse on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after EmmaRose shippers released a screenshot of their resolve since the ship had sunk.

In the message that has since gone viral, the fans raised millions of naira for the former couple but have been to present it to them because of the sad turn of events.

"Unfortunately due to back and forth going on for weeks now. As much as we respect our faves, we also respect every single person that sacrificed out of love to make this a success," part of the statement read.

According to the shippers, since the reality TV stars have gone their separate ways, the money realised will be divided into two.
According to the shippers, since the reality TV stars have gone their separate ways, the money realised will be divided into two. Pulse Nigeria

According to the shippers, since the reality TV stars have gone their separate ways, the money realised will be divided into two.

The shippers raised the sum of N19.7M.

Liquorose and Emmanuel met during the sixth season of the reality TV show.

Their relationship was perceived as beautiful and intense by their loyal fans.

In an interview with Toke Makinwa after the show, Emmanuel revealed that he was in love with Liquorose.

However, many observers believed that the relationship was one-sided, an observation that was vigorously objected to by the EmmaRose shippers.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Music at the heart of creativity in Africa

Music at the heart of creativity in Africa

BBNaija's Liquorose and Emmanuel's relationship reportedly crashes

BBNaija's Liquorose and Emmanuel's relationship reportedly crashes

Inkblot productions hosts glamorous ‘The Blood Covenant’ premiere

Inkblot productions hosts glamorous ‘The Blood Covenant’ premiere

See the full list of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners

See the full list of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners

Fast & Furious 10: Brie Larson to join ‘the family’, per Vin Diesel

Fast & Furious 10: Brie Larson to join ‘the family’, per Vin Diesel

Check out photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's engagement

Check out photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's engagement

TikTok star JenniFrank debuts short film 'The Internet Never Forgets'

TikTok star JenniFrank debuts short film 'The Internet Never Forgets'

UNICEF withdraws fraud alert against Nkechi Blessing’s ex-husband Falegan

UNICEF withdraws fraud alert against Nkechi Blessing’s ex-husband Falegan

Dear Netflix, is it a series or not? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Dear Netflix, is it a series or not? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Trending

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

'She is not who you think she is' - Funke Akindele's stepson spills amid marriage crisis rumours

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz and his son Benito Bello [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Nkechi Blessing's marriage reportedly crashes

Nkechi Blessing and her hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower [Instagram/ChiomaAkpotha]