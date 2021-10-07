BBNaija 2021: We are in love - Emmanuel declares intentions for Liquorose

Recall that the ex-housemate puzzled EmmaRose shippers on Sunday with his response about what the future held for himself and Liquorose.

Well, it appears that the reality star has made a move to resolve any misconceptions as he recently declared his feelings for Liquorose in his latest interview with Toke Makinwa for Showmax's 'The Buzz'. He further revealed that while their feelings are honest, he hopes for the best with his lady by his side.

The couple's relationship while in the house interestingly sparked some major conversations, some of which was centered on Emmanuel's intention for the fan-favourite dancer. Critics of the BBNaija birthed union insisted that Emmanuel was only exploiting Liquorose or that they both planned it to remain ahead of the game.