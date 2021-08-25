RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Katung celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with wife

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Aduwak and Ravan have a son together.

Reality TV star Katung Aduwak and wife, Raven [Instagram/IamKatung]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Katung Aduwak has celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary with his wife, Raven.

Recommended articles

The winner of the first season of the reality TV show took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, where he shared some cute family photos.

"You have given me EVERYTHING. So excited about the REST we have laid out. Let’s keep checking them boxes. FOREVER AND A DAY MORE. Happy Anniversary “ACE BUNKUN” he captioned the photos.

www.instagram.com

Happy anniversary to the Aduwaks from all of us at Pulse.

Aduwak is a reality TV star, actor and scriptwriter.

He shot into the limelight in 2006 after he won the first season of BBNaija.

He went on to have a successful career in several top media companies.

He also featured in several Nollywood movies. Aduwak and Ravan have a son together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Katung celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with wife

Check out the third teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'

'The Matrix 4' full title unveiled alongside trailer release date

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga get busy under the sheets [Video]

MI Abaga laments the condition of Nigerian police stations after spending 2 hours in one

Alexx Ekubo and fiancee Fancy Acholonu reportedly split 3 months to their wedding

BBNaija 2021: Angel shares stunning revelation about Boma's bedroom game

Kanye West reportedly files paperwork to change his name to ‘Ye’

Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna sentenced to Islamic school for 6 months by Sharia court