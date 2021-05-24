RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Dorathy surprises her sister with a car as a birthday gift

Odion Okonofua

Dorathy bought a Hyundai Electra for her sister.

Reality TV star Dorathy and her sister Cynthia [Instagram/Cynteah]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy has surprised her sister Cynthia, with a car as a birthday gift.

The reality TV star took to her Snapchat to share a video of the car which she gifted her sister.

Dorothy's car gift is a 2014 Hyundai Electra.

"You taught me to always try other options when one thing doesn’t work out for me, you always stood by every crazy decision I made, You literally put your life and career on hold just to push mine," she wrote on Instagram.

"We’d always assure each other that things will get better and I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. I love you to the ends of the earth and I’m sure papa is proud of how far we’ve grown together Happy birthday my doppelgänger🍾🍾🎂"

Dorathy was the runner-up of the fifth season of the reality TV show.buy

