Diane Russet a former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has revealed her hopes that lesbianism is legalised in the country.

The reality TV star made this known while interacting with some of her fans via her Instastories.

She had asked them to share with her some of the secrets they haven't shared with anyone.

One fan wrote ''I'm so attracted to girls. I wish lesbianism is legal. I would love to date a girl."

Diane in her response said she also wished that lesbianism is legalised in Nigeria.

"This conversation hmmm I doubt Nigeria will because we are too religious. Won't type much before someone misquotes me. I will love to see it legalised though."

Diane in her response said she also wished that Lesbianism is legalised in Nigeria. [Instagram/DianeRusset]

Diane was one of the housemates from the fourth season of BBNaija.

Since her appearance in the reality TV show, she has gone on to pursue a career in acting.