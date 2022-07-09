RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Cross gets N7M gift from fans on birthday

Nigerian reality TV show star Cross Okonkwo
Nigerian reality TV show star Cross Okonkwo [Instagram/CrossBoss]

The reality TV star played host to some of his fans at his home where they surprised him with the huge sum of money.

A visibly excited Cross could not hide his joy as he danced while accepting the gift from his fans.

He was also gifted some other accessories by the die-hard fans.

Cross joins the list of former reality TV stars who have been gifted with cash and car gifts on their birthdays.

Only recently Saskay was gifted with a car by her fans on her 22nd birthday.

A visibly excited Saskay took to her Instagram Live as she a video of the red exotic car gift.

It would be recalled that her fellow season six housemate, Liquorose was also gifted with a Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

In June 2022, the winner of the sixth season of the reality TV show, Whitemoney received a whopping N37M cash gift from his fans on his birthday.

From Bam Bam to Tacha, and Dorathy, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.

Liquorose was the runner-up during the sixth season of the most popular reality TV show in the country.

