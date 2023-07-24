BBNaija stars Bella and Sheggz celebrate first anniversary together

The lovebirds took to their respective Twitter accounts to celebrate their anniversary. While Bella's post was cute and loving, Sheggz's was more of a jab to their critics.

Bella's post read, "One year down, the rest of our lives to go. It has been a long year but we made it through together. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Our relationship is not perfect, but the love we have for each other makes up for all the small imperfections. Happy Anniversary baby”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheggz, on the other hand, celebrated their one year of love in an 'I told you so manner', addressing the naysayers and doubting-Thomases who did not believe that they would last this long.

He said "AGAINST ALL ODDS! BIG SHEGGZ X BIG BELLA. I hate to say it but I told y’all … you just didn’t listen....1 year down.. let’s go, baby."

The Season 7 Big Brother Naija alumni had a highly criticised relationship while in the house back in 2022. The Shella ship was a topic of major controversial takes among viewers of the show while it aired.

The relationship was seen as somewhat toxic and abusive; especially as a result of the way they handled their arguments. Bella, while in the house revealed that she cared for the footballer enough to lose out on the chance to win the season's grand prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

However after the competition concluded, they continued their relationship; even against the better wishes of Bella's parents. The footballer even took her on a surprise trip to the Maldives for her birthday in May 2023.