'BBNaija' star Seyi Awolowo reveals that his father disowned him

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the Just Chude podcast, the reality TV star stated that despite his prestigious lineage, his father made him and his siblings understand the value of money.

He said, "We were born with a silver spoon, but my dad made sure that we understood the value of the silver that was in our mouths."

Seyi also revealed that his father disowned him and his siblings multiple times before he passed away.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My dad disowned me a couple of times—not just me but a number of us. He would write us letters to let us know that we were cut off. We don't even know the reasons why he disowned us at times. He told me, 'Don't worry, you are Awolowo's grandchild; you have money.' I had literally built a complete pitch and everything, a presentation about the money I needed," he explained.

Seyi expressed mixed feelings about the Awolowo name, acknowledging the challenges of living in the shadow of his famous grandfather.

He said, "I do not wish I had the Awolowo name, being in the shadows of my grandad has made me see that even if I was hungry for something if I did not have something to ginger me, I wouldn't put in the effort. I think I know how to be comfortable in my comfort zone."

"My dad is late, but my mum is still very much alive. My dad was a very unbreakable character in my life; his influence in my life put me in a mindset that I cannot take life for granted and I need to apply myself," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT