'BBNaija' star Phyna's new post about men causes stir

On September 18, 2024, the actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, addressing a common complaint among men about women’s expectations in relationships.

She wrote, "Enough of men complaining that ladies are always asking for what their father cannot give them. But they have forgotten the ladies also give them what their mother can't give them."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The post quickly drew attention, prompting various reactions from social media users. While some people agreed with her position on the transactional nature of relationships, others chastised her, which led to a bitter exchange of words.

"Warey you nor Kuku get father love before," an X user commented, slamming Phyna, who in turn clapped back, saying, "As you don know why you still dy talk am now after 10000 years… your mumu too much abeg."

Pulse Nigeria

Another X user wrote, "You don big pass this aunty," and Phyna retorted, "You sef don big pass this phone wey you take snap this blur dp… change that chinko."

"Anyone can make money. I can. You can. The sex is what we both need. This generation sadly have made it transactional and make it look like one gender needs it more than the other gender," an Instagram user said, weighing in on Phyna's post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria