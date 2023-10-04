'BBNaija' star Mercy throws Whitemoney straight into the friendzone

Eke made this revelation during a recent interview with Africa Magic, noting that their association was simply an alliance. Speaking with the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she noted that she and whitemoney forged the alliance within their first week in the Big Brother Naija house.

She said, “Me and Whitemoney’s relationship was just an alliance. In the first week, he already told me that we would be a target in the House so we should stick by each other. He said it was only he and I that were different in the House."

After declaring her stance on her relationship with the former winner, Eke added that after forging their alliance she continued being her true self in the house, determined to have fun.

However, she went on to say she was unsure if Whitemoney developed feelings for her over time. But for her, it was all a game and she had no feelings whatsoever for him.

She continued, “But I was still myself. I was still trying to have fun. But I don’t know if he started developing feelings inside. It wasn’t anything. It was just an alliance. No feelings there at all. It was just a game.”