Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

During a conversation in the lounge, Whitemoney told Mercy about the other housemates' disapproval of them returning to the house after they both won their previous editions of the show.

He said, "Not everyone is happy that the winners are back. Neo was like it's not fair that we are here, Cross also said that he swears that I'm not taking it this time, that he's the winner."

Mercy also shared her ordeal with people outside the house who objected to her return saying, "That's the energy I got even before the house, that was the narrative. You saw what happened and how they tried to sabotage my coming back. Someone started sponsoring lies that I bought all the SIM cards and paid all the blogs."

Whitemoney went on to pledge his alliance to Mercy saying, "I will give you my word. I will not nominate you, you will do the same."

The artist further declared that only one of them should win the All Stars show saying, "Right now, I'd rather have you win than any of this people. You win it, I'm your first runner up or I win it and you're my first runner up."

Mercy agreed to Whitemoney's proposal and the two are now on to a strategic alliance against the rest of the housemates.

Do the winners really have a fair chance at winning this year's grand prize or are the other housemates right about their discontent with their involvement?