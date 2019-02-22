One of the most interesting photos you'd see today on social media is that of Banky W chilling with billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

It's no news that it barely 24 hours to the general elections in Nigeria and Banky W being of the candidates for the forthcoming polls took out time to visit the billionaire and Lagosian at his residence.

In what might have been a fruitful meeting, the singer turned politician took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 22, 2019, where he thanked him for his words of advice and encouragement.

"Egbon @femiotedola.. thank you SO much for your time, advice, and encouragement. I am forever grateful. God bless you, Sir. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," he captioned the photo.

Banky W will be one of the candidates hoping to clinch a seat at Federal House of Representatives elections which will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, November 10, 2018, Banky W declared his intention to run for the elective position under the Modern Democratic Party. The EME boss will be contesting to represent Eti-Osa constituency in Lagos at the Federal House of Rep in the 2019 general election.

He wrote, "They said we don’t have the money to run.. we say we our strength lies in our numbers. They said we don’t have the structure, we say we will attempt to build it. They said, “what if you lose”? I say, what if we win?

"You see, my entire life has been a story of just dreaming dreams, praying about those dreams, setting goals, and working until they come true. I can live with trying and failing. I can not live with not trying. So while we may not have a godfather, we do have God. And we have a vision. And intellectual capacity. And integrity. And the right intentions. And last but not least, a whole lot of hope. At the end of the day, hope may be all we have, but I believe that it is all we need. Thank you and God bless Nigeria."