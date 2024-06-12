ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suebebe is dead after battling illness

Adewunmi was popularly known for his roles in Suku Suku Bam Bam (2004) and Ago Kan Oru (2003).

Baba Suebebe was also an MC and TV presenter [Punch Newspapers]
The Yoruba actor died on Wednesday after several months of protracted illness. Popular Ibadan-based cleric and philanthropist, Ademola Amusan, popularly known as “Agbala Gabriel”, disclosed this on his Facebook page, “Agbala Gabriel Global Page”.

The cleric, founder of Agbala Gabriel Apostolic Church wrote: “It’s a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cleric has been instrumental in raising funds for the actor’s medical bills and in 2023 he provided him with a new house.

Sule Suebebe, a comic actor, has been featured in over 100 movies. He was popularly known for his roles in Suku Suku Bam Bam (2004) and Ago Kan Oru (2003).

Aside from being an actor, he was an MC and a TV presenter. He also had a YouTube channel, Suebebe TV, where he produced films propagating the Yoruba culture and language.

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suebebe is dead after battling illness

