RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Baba Ijesha listed as a sex offender by Lagos State government

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha [NAN]
Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha [NAN]

Baba Ijesha was recently sentenced to 16 years in prison by a court in Lagos State for sexually assaulting a minor.

Recommended articles

According to Punch, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency enlisted the disgraced actor into its register of sexual offenders in the state.

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James (alias Baba Ijesha). [BBC]
Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James (alias Baba Ijesha). [BBC] Pulse Nigeria

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Thursday, July 14, 2022, sentenced the disgraced actor to prison.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Taiwo said that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty of all the charges against him.

However, she found the defendant guilty of two of the six counts against him.

Baba Ijesha was detained on April 22, 2021, after the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Nigerian comedian, Princess.

Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

Described as one of the most talked about celebrity court cases ever in Nigeria, several pieces of evidence were laid before the court on how the actor sexually assaulted the young child.

A forensic report was presented by a child forensic expert, Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode at the Special Offenses Court in Ikeja.

According to Ajayi-Kayode, the clinical report on the minor showed Baba Ijesha allegedly engaged the child in sexual activities when she was 7 on two occasions, and on one occasion inserted his car key into her vagina.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, which proffered the charges against the actor, argued that the offences contravene Section 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment for offenders.

Baba Ijesha pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baba Ijesha listed as a sex offender by Lagos State government

Baba Ijesha listed as a sex offender by Lagos State government

'Them dey promise people money them no get' - Davido mocks vote buyers in Osun election

'Them dey promise people money them no get' - Davido mocks vote buyers in Osun election

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Wale Ojo to reportedly lead cast of Amazon Nigerian original 'Breath of Life'

Wale Ojo to reportedly lead cast of Amazon Nigerian original 'Breath of Life'

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Tiwa Savage bags doctorate degree from University of Kent

Tiwa Savage bags doctorate degree from University of Kent

Nick Cannon says he might welcome 3 more children this year

Nick Cannon says he might welcome 3 more children this year

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

Trending

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

Nigerian veteran singer Abdul Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva all loved up in new video ahead of his 80th birthday

Joke Silva and her hubby Olu Jacobs [Instagram/TNDGossip]

Check out photos and videos from Olu Jacobs' 80th birthday party

Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs and wife Joke Silva [Instagram/StyledAseobi]