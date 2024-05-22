ADVERTISEMENT
I needed a break - Ayo Edebiri says she left the church because of her LGBTQ friends

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She said the idea that her gay and muslim friends wouldn't make it to heaven made her very sad.

She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]
She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the award-winning actress spoke on the significant shift she experienced in her religious beliefs after moving to New York.

Like many people with immigrant parents in America, she was said she was raised in a strict and religious home. Her mother attended a pentecostal church.

She said the church laid emphasis on modesty and gave no room for jewellery, skin showing, or form-fitting outfits. The church also preached on the second coming of Jesus, which she said increased her anxiety.

“It was horrible for my anxiety, I was petrified of death. I was petrified of the rapture,” she said.

Edebiri also struggled with the idea that her gay and muslim friends wouldn't make heaven, which was the teaching she got in church. “It was genuinely breaking my brain and giving me so much stress and sadness. I was just like, ‘I need a break,'" she told the outlet.

Because of that, she sought a break from the church and its preaching, and aside from occasionally following her parents to church she is still on said break.

Since stepping into the spotlight as an actress, Edebiri has become a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. She has now clinched a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and an Emmy Award for her role in the hit series The Bear.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

All music comes from Africa - Tiwa Savages says on Afrobeats' global appeal

