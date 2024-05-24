ADVERTISEMENT
AY Makun responds to claims that 'BBNaija' star Alex Unusual is 'carrying his baby'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Alex took a break following rumours that she was romantically involved with the comedian.

AY Makun Jokes about Alex Unusual carrying his baby

The reality TV star posted a short clip to her Instagram, highlighting numerous negative comments that she had received from social media users. Her caption read, "I’ll take the high road on my own terms. ✍🏽#Alexunusual."

AY Makun took to the comment section saying, "Above all. Please don't do anything to my baby that you are carrying. We must entertain all the jobless people on social media."

The comedian's comment received replies from other Instagram users, laughing with him. A user commented, "Yes sir she should keep it well😂 what a comment sir I salute you, you are so wise 🙌🙌👏."

"Laugh wan wound me😂😂😂. Good job sir and congratulations in advance 😂😂😂😂 A lot of Nigerians need orientation in this space called 'shosho' media," said another user.

Pulse Nigeria

This comes after some gossip blogs reported that Alex Unusual was the reason for the rift between AY Makun and his estranged wife Mabel Makun.

Recall that the pair announced their separation in April 2024, thus confirming the previous reports have had been circulating on social media platforms, claiming that they had parted ways. The reports also claimed that Mabel had moved out of their matrimonial home over AY's constant infidelity, which has left the former treating several infections.

Around the time of their announcement, there were also rumours that Alex Unusual was expecting a child with AY. After the announcement, Alex promptly took a social media break and has only just returned.

