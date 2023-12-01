AY Makun didn't know his house was on fire until he saw it on social media

Guest starring on the Toke Moments podcast, the renowned comic narrated the series of incidents that led to the discovery of his house fire. At the time, he was on tour in Canada and was completely unaware his house was on fire back home.

He said, "I woke up and i saw about 78 missed calls and I didn't know what was going on. So I woke up to these calls and I knew something has happened, so the first thing that I saw when I opened my phone was my house on fire on Instablog, that's how I found out. I was in Canada on a tour at the time."

Makun saw the fire as a blessing only because only material things were lost, no lives. The day the fire occurred, his wife and kids were also out of the country so when he makes jokes about the fire, it's him being thankful to God.

In his words, "That was my point of thanksgiving, knowing fully well that my family was on holidays. So when people see me and people are like 'He's still doing what he does best' I say it's my thanksgiving because will I be talking about a house that is aflame or the set of thing that got burnt in that house if I lose my family? No. I would be devastated, gone and a living corpse, so my thanksgiving is that we were all away."

Back on August 6, 2023, a viral video posted by a social media user @Postsubman showed the comedian's two-story house was engulfed in flames. At the time, Nigerians were thrown into a panic, worried about the comic's welfare, but thankfully everyone was fine.