AY believes celebs are afraid to go public with their electoral candidates

Babatunde Lawal

He believes that the fear of being blacklisted and being harmed is what prevents most of his colleagues from voicing out on electoral issues.

Ayo Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

Nigerian comedian and film producer, AY, has explained why he thinks most of his colleagues are scared to stick by their candidates during elections.

He shared his views in a tweet he posted today, January 12. The film producer claimed in a tweet that the fear of being blacklisted is why many of his colleagues don't go public with their preferred candidate during election season.

AY believes that the decision is for the safety of his colleagues, as many of them are often being attacked by thugs who would do anything to protect their own interests.

In his words, 'Most celebs have become slaves to fear during elections. Whenever they publicly take a stand on any political candidate of their choice, they are either blacklisted or attacked by clueless thugs who would do anything to secure their own interests. Stop putting them under pressure."

AY advises celebrities to stop seeking validation from social media users

The comedian recently shared strong advice with his colleagues in the entertainment industry

AY advised his celebrities to stop seeking validation from netizens. According to the comedian, the truth or lies will never make the people who genuinely love them leave.

He advised them to save themselves from depression and protect their mental health.

Babatunde Lawal
