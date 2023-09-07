Asake splurges ₦136 million on latest 2023 G-Wagon model

The singer showed off his new whip on his Instagram story on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The latest G-wagon is said to cost about $179,000, which is equivalent to ₦136 million at the current exchange rate.

In the series of pictures posted to his story, the award-winning artiste posed with his new purchase. Feeling on top of the world, he stood on the vehicle striking a different pose.

This is the second SUV the artiste has bought, in addition to his white Range Rover Velar which is estimated to cost about $60,300 in retail price.

Ever since he stepped into the spotlight, he has continued to rise in fame and success. Asake recently bagged not one, but two awards during the 2023 Headies. He even beat the likes of equally successful artists like Rema and Burna Boy in the 'Album of the Year' category. He also scored an award in the next-rated category. Things have only been getting better for the star as he sold out the infamous 02 Arena in London not too long ago.

He now joins the long list of Nigerian celebrities with vehicles indicating their luxurious lifestyles including the one and only Davido.