ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Asake splurges ₦136 million on latest 2023 G-Wagon model

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

When 'Mr. Money said 'I'm loaded', looks like he wasn't kidding. New whip alert!

Asake has started his luxury car collection [Instagram/Asakemusic]
Asake has started his luxury car collection [Instagram/Asakemusic]

Recommended articles

The singer showed off his new whip on his Instagram story on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The latest G-wagon is said to cost about $179,000, which is equivalent to ₦136 million at the current exchange rate.

In the series of pictures posted to his story, the award-winning artiste posed with his new purchase. Feeling on top of the world, he stood on the vehicle striking a different pose.

Asake's new car [Instagram/Asakemusic]
Asake's new car [Instagram/Asakemusic] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second SUV the artiste has bought, in addition to his white Range Rover Velar which is estimated to cost about $60,300 in retail price.

Ever since he stepped into the spotlight, he has continued to rise in fame and success. Asake recently bagged not one, but two awards during the 2023 Headies. He even beat the likes of equally successful artists like Rema and Burna Boy in the 'Album of the Year' category. He also scored an award in the next-rated category. Things have only been getting better for the star as he sold out the infamous 02 Arena in London not too long ago.

Asake's new G-Wagon 2023 AMG G 63 SUV
Asake's new G-Wagon 2023 AMG G 63 SUV Pulse Nigeria

He now joins the long list of Nigerian celebrities with vehicles indicating their luxurious lifestyles including the one and only Davido.

The artiste has amassed a large array of cars in his name and was said to have reportedly spent ₦300 million on a brand-new Lamborghini in March 2023. Davido also acquired a 2021 Mercedes Maybach which goes for about $160,000 - 161,000 in March of 2022. He also gifted himself a Lamborghini Aventador worth N300M for Christmas in 2021. Even these cars don't scratch the surface of OBO's extensive collection.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake splurges ₦136 million on latest 2023 G-Wagon model

Asake splurges ₦136 million on latest 2023 G-Wagon model

BNXN releases new single 'Sweet Tea (Aduke)'

BNXN releases new single 'Sweet Tea (Aduke)'

I am who I am, too bad for you - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

I am who I am, too bad for you - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Kourtney Kardashian confirms pregnancy complication rumours

Kourtney Kardashian confirms pregnancy complication rumours

Here's your first look at Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Here's your first look at Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Cee-C, Ilebaye, Pere or Adekunle could win 'BBNaija All Stars' - Ike

Cee-C, Ilebaye, Pere or Adekunle could win 'BBNaija All Stars' - Ike

I'm taking legal action - Tony Umez vows to sue people claiming that he died

I'm taking legal action - Tony Umez vows to sue people claiming that he died

AI-generated Drake & The Weeknd song submitted for Grammy consideration

AI-generated Drake & The Weeknd song submitted for Grammy consideration

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bolanle Ninolowo and his wife have split up. [Instagram/QueenNinoB]

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Ruth Kadiri [Instagram/@ruthkadiri]

'I'll take legal action if you don't refrain from airing my content" - Ruth Kadiri warns

Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Patrick Doyle believes that Burna boy has done nothing to deserve the credit that he has received.

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle