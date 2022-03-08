RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido drops over N100M on Maybach SUV

The music star probably owns the most expensive garage in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star Davido has splashed a whopping N90M on a Mercedes Maybach SUV.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, where he shared a video of his new car.

"Who vex me," he captioned the video.

According to several cars websites, a 2021 Mercedes Maybach goes for about $160,000 - 161,000.

Davido's new SUV is coming barely 48 hours after he performed at his sold-out concert at the O2 Arena.

The new set of wheels will join an already extensive garage of expensive cars, which includes several models of Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador which cost him over N300M.

Davido also owns several Range Rover models and other exotic cars.

The music star has earned his wealth from his successful music career that has spanned over ten years.

The billionaire heir also has major investments in several businesses including a stake in motorsports, aviation and the movie industry.

