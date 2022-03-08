Davido drops over N100M on Maybach SUV

The singer took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, where he shared a video of his new car.

"Who vex me," he captioned the video.

According to several cars websites, a 2021 Mercedes Maybach goes for about $160,000 - 161,000.

Davido's new SUV is coming barely 48 hours after he performed at his sold-out concert at the O2 Arena.

The new set of wheels will join an already extensive garage of expensive cars, which includes several models of Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador which cost him over N300M.

Davido also owns several Range Rover models and other exotic cars.

The music star has earned his wealth from his successful music career that has spanned over ten years.