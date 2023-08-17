Asake drops music video for hit single 'Lonely At The Top'

When Asake dropped his second album in just under 10 months, it was a testament to his surreal rise and the momentum that has seen him dominate the industry in unprecedented fashion.

'Work of Art' delivered notable hit singles with the Highlife-infused record 'Lonely At The Top' becoming a surprise fan favourite.

After spending 5 straight weeks at the summit of TurnTable Top 100, Asake has eventually given in to fans' desire to give 'Lonely At The Top' the singles treatment it deserves.

On July 16, 2023, Asake released the visuals for the hit single as he continues to prepare for his landmark O2 Arena concert.

In the music video, Asake contemplates the loneliness that comes with success as he shares his thoughts about feeling alone despite being surrounded by people.

The music video Directed by Edgar Esteve captures Asake's singing in a building filled with partygoers who were having a good time yet appear not to notice his presence in the room. Asake was presented as an entertainer whose music caters to the desires of multitudes but who's left with no one to cater to his emotional and mental needs.