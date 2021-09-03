RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Stop sucking your brother dry' - Annie Idibia fires back at 2Face's brother

The movie star says Charles has refused to work because of his wealthy brother.

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has fired back at her husband's brother, Charles Idibia over his recent comments about her.

According to the movie star and mother of two, her husband is "tired" because everyone is "trying to suck him dry."

She added that Charles is coming online to insult her despite living under her roof.

"Maybe you all don't know that your brother is tired. Everyone trying to suck him dry. Because you have a successful brother, na that wan make you lazy. Sad!" she wrote.

"Living under my roof yet coming here to insult me and my mother. He has 7 kids yet you all want to suck him dry. If trying to protect my husband and kids makes me evil, so be it. I am evil then."

Annie's response came hours after Charles has called her out over her Instagram post.

According to him, 2Face is slowly dying because of his marriage.

He also accused her of using charms on her husband.

