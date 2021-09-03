The younger Idibia took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 2, 2021, where he dragged the actress.

"You got married into a family of peace lovers ...so peaceful that it's actually an idibia family flaw as I have come to realise. Perhaps this has made you think that we must be fools, but trust me, we are not," he wrote.

"You are bringing up a Disney trip that happen pre-covid19 simply because you somehow cannot totally have your way today like you are used to? Trying to paint your husband bad publicly( because he is a very private person )"

"Is your threat tool and means of gaining control? ...and I thought you were smart, abi dey dealer gave you the wrong dose today? Asking your mum who lives in one of bedrooms to add more fire to the Juju pot is would have been a smarter move, but as God will have it, you choose today to expose yourself."

He also revealed that their marriage has made his brother unhappy.

"You better finish what you started this Night, because maybe, just maybe the public might just help us all. Inno is dying slowly, never seen a man so unhappy in real life, but we must all maintain 'peace' that has never existed from day one ...fuck that shit! ..am done," he added.

"The idibia family never gave you peace you say, please bring out all the wrong we did to you and post on your page pls, because I have a lot to say, and am going to say it regardless."

Charles' post came hours after Annie took to her Instagram page to call out his family.

The drama in the Idibia's house made its way to the Internet on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after Annie called out the music star on her Instagram page.

She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.