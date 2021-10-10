Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account

It is not clear when the movie star and mother of two deactivated the page but close observers noticed on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The wife to Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has been in the news for a while for all the wrong reasons.

In September, the actress called out her husband over his 'suspicious' relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

In the tape, she threatened to 'scatter everything' over her husband's alleged suspicious trip abroad.

She accused 2Face's cousin, Frank and his manager, Efe Omorogbe, of conniving with him to facilitate the trip.

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

While the dust from the social media dragging was still settling, singer Brymo tweeted that 2Face once accused him of sleeping with his wife.

