Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account

The movie star has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]
Nollywood actress Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has deactivated her Instagram page.

It is not clear when the movie star and mother of two deactivated the page but close observers noticed on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The wife to Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has been in the news for a while for all the wrong reasons.

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has deactivated her Instagram page.
Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has deactivated her Instagram page. Pulse Nigeria

In September, the actress called out her husband over his 'suspicious' relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]
Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba] Pulse Nigeria

In the tape, she threatened to 'scatter everything' over her husband's alleged suspicious trip abroad.

She accused 2Face's cousin, Frank and his manager, Efe Omorogbe, of conniving with him to facilitate the trip.

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

While the dust from the social media dragging was still settling, singer Brymo tweeted that 2Face once accused him of sleeping with his wife.

2Face Idibia and his wife Annie with Brymo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/Brymo]
2Face Idibia and his wife Annie with Brymo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/Brymo] Pulse Nigeria

Disturbed by Brymo's tweets, 2Face through his lawyers, threatened to sue him for N1B.

