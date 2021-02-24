American singer Lady Gaga's dog walker has been shot and her dogs stolen.

According to PageSix, the dog walker was shot four times in the chest while two of her precious pitbull dogs were stolen.

However, the music star has offered to pay $500,000 (N240M) to the thieves.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer being attended to by medics after the shooting [PageSix]

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer was ambushed close to his home in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga’s dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

He was rushed to a local hospital while Koji and Gustavo were stolen, a source close to Gaga confirmed.

Lady gaga and one of her dogs [PageSix]

Sources told TMZ that it was not clear if the thieves knew the dogs belonged to Gaga, saying French Bulldogs are often targeted because they are in high demand.

Fischer is said to be recovering in the hospital.