Nigerian singer Oritsefemi has vowed to die untimely if he cheated on his wife, Nabila Fash.

The singer has been accused of defiling his matrimonial home.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the music star vowed to die untimely if he had sex in his house.

Oritsefemi reacts to cheating allegation levelled against him [Instagram/Oritsefemi]

"If I had sex yesterday with anybody, let me die untimely," he wrote.

On Monday, February 8, Nabila hinted at another possible crisis in her already rocky marriage to Oritsefemi.

According to her, a woman went to her home to have sex while she was away at work.

Singer, Oritsefemi and wife, Nabila Fash.

In 2020, Oritsefemi and his wife were embroiled in a marriage crisis drama.

It was reported that Fash moved out of their matrimonial home over Oritsefemi's infidelity.

The singer called out his wife's friend and actress, Carolina Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

After several name-callings on social media, the music star reconciled with his wife.