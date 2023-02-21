AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

Nakai, who was the rapper's lover until snatched by the cold hands of death, lamented bitterly, writing that this wasn't their future plan.

She shared a video of them together joking and having fun and captioned it with her feelings, expressing her pain at his untimely passing.

Read the heartbreaking tribute

"My Heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can't believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. I'll never see you again for the rest of my lietime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you baby. Protected me, Prayed for me, inspired me. I find it hard to breathe, let alone find the words to explain how much I love you. I'm really going to miss all the special moments we've had. This really hurts!

I can't come to terms with the fact that I'll never hear you say you love me, I'll never hear your laugh. We had plans. There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you're the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don't know why things happen the way they do, but I'm questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don't understand. I don't know how I'm going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can't.

Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you."