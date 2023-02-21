ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

Babatunde Lawal

Tributes have been pouring in for one of the rappers who redefined the rap game in Africa.

Aka- Nadia Nakai
Aka- Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai, the girlfriend of the late South African rapper AKA, has taken to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her late partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nakai, who was the rapper's lover until snatched by the cold hands of death, lamented bitterly, writing that this wasn't their future plan.

She shared a video of them together joking and having fun and captioned it with her feelings, expressing her pain at his untimely passing.

"My Heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can't believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. I'll never see you again for the rest of my lietime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you baby. Protected me, Prayed for me, inspired me. I find it hard to breathe, let alone find the words to explain how much I love you. I'm really going to miss all the special moments we've had. This really hurts!

I can't come to terms with the fact that I'll never hear you say you love me, I'll never hear your laugh. We had plans. There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you're the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don't know why things happen the way they do, but I'm questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don't understand. I don't know how I'm going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can't.

Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you."

In unfortunate news, the rapper was shot on the 10th of February in a drive-by in Durban while outside a restaurant with his friends.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life

'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life

Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level

Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Buju, Caramel-KOKO-TV-NG

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Comedian and Actress Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident