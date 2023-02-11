ADVERTISEMENT
AKA: Family mourns late rapper in emotional tribute

Inemesit Udodiong

AKA's parents have released an official statement confirming his death.

South African rapper AKA
He was shot dead along with his bodyguard at a popular night spot in Florida Road, Durban last night, February 10, 2023.

In the official statement, Tony and Lynn Forbes express their "extreme sadness" at the loss of their son.

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son...," the statement reads. "To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, and most importantly, father to his beloved daughter Kairo...."

Forbes family issues a public statement following AKA's untimely death [SABCNews]
The statement ends with an acknowledgement to the public for their love, support and prayers.

"Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord," the parents add.

The Forbes family are waiting further details from Durban police who are investigating the double murder.

AKA and his bodyguard were gunned down in a drive-by. According to ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, all attempts to resuscitate at the scene were unsuccessful.

Inemesit Udodiong

