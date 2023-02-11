ADVERTISEMENT
South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Inemesit Udodiong Babatunde Lawal

He was killed in a drive-by shooting at a popular night spot.

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)
South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, has been reportedly shot dead in Durban.

According to several sources, the artiste was killed in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road late on Friday, February 10, 2023.

A police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, confirmed to News24 that a "well-known rapper" was shot just after 10 pm.

In his words, "I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed."

The shooting area has been brought to a standstill as police officers have shut down the road.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic, Garrith Jamieson, described the aftermath of the shooting incident that left the rapper dead and another unidentified person severely injured.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene," he shared.

AKA's close friend, Da Les, took to Twitter to express his disbelief at the rapper's death.

AKA was 35 years old at the time of his death.

This is a developing story. Pulse will continue to monitor the story and bring you the update as they unfold.

