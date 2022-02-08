RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adele sparks engagement rumours

Odion Okonofua

Adele is currently dating American sports agent, Rich Paul.

British singer Adele [Instagram/AdeleFormation]
British singer Adele [Instagram/AdeleFormation]

British singer Adele has sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted with a sizable ring on her left ring finger at the Brits Award.

The music star came to the awards wearing a customised dress and the ring which drew attention.

This is coming days after she mocked rumours that her relationship with Rich Paul had crashed.

Adele has sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted with a sizable ring on her left ring finger
Adele has sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted with a sizable ring on her left ring finger Pulse Nigeria

"Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," she tweeted.

The rumours about cracks in her relationship with Paul first broke after she cancelled her Las Vegas Caesars Palace residency at the 11th hour.

Adele and her bae Rich Paul [Instagram/AdeleRichPaul]
Adele and her bae Rich Paul [Instagram/AdeleRichPaul] Pulse Nigeria

It was previously claimed Adele was heard “shouting and sobbing” on the phone to Rich during rehearsals.

The music star was married to to Simon Konecki.

Adele filed for divorce from Konecki back in September 2019 after their separation in April that same year.

Adele and Simon's relationship and later marriage have always been kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

The former couple started dating back in 2011 even though a lot wasn't known about their relationship.

They welcomed their only child together in 2012.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

