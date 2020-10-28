There is a report that British singer, Adele is officially dating rapper, Skepta.

The two sparked off relationship rumours back in 2019 after they were spotted hanging out together.

According to PEOPLE, the two are officially an item and sources close to the couple say ''things have been heating up."

The source also says "They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun."

Adele and Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga have been friends for years and live in the same neighbourhood.

The 18 times Grammy awards winner and Skepta's relationship began to trend on social media months after her marriage to Simon Konecki collapsed.

Adele filed for divorce from Konecki back in September 2019 after their separation in April that same year.

Adele and Simon's relationship and later marriage have always been kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

The couple after their separation earlier in the year, announced that they were "committed to raising their son together lovingly."

The couple started dating back in 2011 even though a lot wasn't known about their relationship.

She went on to give birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012. Thereafter, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony.