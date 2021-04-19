RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adekunle Gold celebrates wife Simi on her birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The singer celebrates his wife on her 33rd birthday.

Ngerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold [Instagram/SymplySimi]

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold is celebrating his wife Simi on her birthday.

Recommended articles

Sharing a post via his Instagram page on Monday, April 19, 2021, the singer declares his undying love for the mother of his daughter.

"To the best part of my life, the thought of growing old with you makes me the happiest man. My life is better because of you and I am grateful for everyday, every milestone and moments with you. Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Woman. I love you Magic. 💙," he wrote.

Happy birthday to Simi from all of us at Pulse.

The lovebirds recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child together the following year.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)