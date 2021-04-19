Adekunle Gold celebrates wife Simi on her birthday
The singer celebrates his wife on her 33rd birthday.
Sharing a post via his Instagram page on Monday, April 19, 2021, the singer declares his undying love for the mother of his daughter.
"To the best part of my life, the thought of growing old with you makes me the happiest man. My life is better because of you and I am grateful for everyday, every milestone and moments with you. Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Woman. I love you Magic. 💙," he wrote.
Happy birthday to Simi from all of us at Pulse.
The lovebirds recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.
Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child together the following year.
